Update: Police capture wanted man in Powell County

By Cameron Aaron
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 6:45 PM EDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
POWELL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - UPDATE (8/16/23): Officials with the Stanton Police Department have found the man who escaped from them Tuesday.

Lonnie Schooley was found after someone living on Morris Creek Road noticed items out of place around her building.

Police say Schooley is facing multiple felony charges.

ORIGINAL STORY: The Stanton Police Department is looking for a man reportedly on the run.

Officials said people living on Maple Street in the Holman Drive, Pamela Drive and Riverview Drive area should keep an eye out for the suspect.

Officials added the suspect may be Lonnie Schooley.

Police said Schooley was last seen going into the woods off of the southern side of Riverview Drive and running towards Red River Ranch. Officials plan to periodically use a drone to search the area.

Schooley was last seen wearing khaki shorts and no shirt.

If you have any information, you can call the Stanton Police Department at 606-663-1459.

