Stanton Police looking for man on the run

POWELL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Stanton Police Department is looking for a man reportedly on the run.

Officials said people living on Maple Street in the Holman Drive, Pamela Drive and Riverview Drive area should keep an eye out for the suspect.

Officials added the suspect may be Lonnie Schooley.

Police said Schooley was last seen going into the woods off of the southern side of Riverview Drive and running towards Red River Ranch. Officials plan to periodically use a drone to search the area.

Schooley was last seen wearing khaki shorts and no shirt.

If you have any information, you can call the Stanton Police Department at 606-663-1459.

