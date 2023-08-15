SOAR to host final Country Music Highway Tribute of 2023

PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - SOAR to host the final concert of the Country Music Highway Tribute.

The concert will take place at the Mountain Arts Center in Prestonsburg, and CEO of SOAR Joshua Ball said this will be more traditional than past events.

“It will be like a normal concert this time in a theater setting,” said Ball.

Ball also said the first two concerts were bigger than SOAR imagined when planning the Country Music Highway Tribute Show.

“The two events we have had thus far have been essentially one-day festivals, and in Whitesburg, we had more than fifty vendors, and in Paintsville, it was about the same with forty,” said Ball.

The concert on Saturday will end with a musical act that made the Mountain Arts Center what it is today added Ball.

“Music will end when the last band stops playing, and that is the Kentucky Opry which is alongside Billie Jean Osbourne’s leadership and legacy,” said Ball.

The vision SOAR had for these events was to be able to give back, along with hosting the concert said Ball.

“We also wanted to create a way that we could give back to those organizations that make sure the future Chris Stapleton’s, Tyler Childers, Loretta Lynn’s, Dwight Yokams have every barrier eliminated for them to learn to play music,” said Ball.

This is also a chance to turn this into a tourist attraction to promote tourism for the counties in which the concerts are held, Ball added.

“We are seeing folks come to these events from neighboring states and obviously neighboring counties and it is showcasing Eastern Kentucky,” said Ball.

Ball said they are already planning for the 2024 Country Music Highway Tribute Show and can not wait.

“We have tentative locations for next year which are Ashland, Russell, and Louisa. And some artists are already filling out applications to be a part of it,” said Ball.

The final Country Music Highway Tribute Show of 2023 is Saturday at 2 p.m. at the Mountain Arts Center in Prestonsburg.

