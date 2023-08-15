Sheriff’s office looking to identify theft suspects
MINGO COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ/WYMT) - Officials with the Mingo County Sheriff’s Office say they need the public’s help locating individuals they claim are responsible for stealing several items.
Deputies said the theft happened at the State Road Garage at Millers Creek just after 3 a.m. Monday.
The following items were stolen:
- 2019 F-250 crew cab truck with DOH stickers
- Cub Cadet zero turn 48 inch mower
- John Deere zero turn 54 inch mower
- Various tools including Stihl weed whackers, Stihl chainsaws, and a felling pull trailer.
If you have any information, you are asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 304-235-0300 or message them on Facebook.
