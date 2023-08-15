Sheriff’s office looking to identify theft suspects

MINGO COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ/WYMT) - Officials with the Mingo County Sheriff’s Office say they need the public’s help locating individuals they claim are responsible for stealing several items.

Deputies said the theft happened at the State Road Garage at Millers Creek just after 3 a.m. Monday.

The following items were stolen:

2019 F-250 crew cab truck with DOH stickers



Cub Cadet zero turn 48 inch mower



John Deere zero turn 54 inch mower



Various tools including Stihl weed whackers, Stihl chainsaws, and a felling pull trailer.



If you have any information, you are asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 304-235-0300 or message them on Facebook.

