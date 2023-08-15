Police: Woman arrested after being on the run since May

Nikki Spurlock
Nikki Spurlock(Floyd County Sheriff's Department)
By Cameron Aaron
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 9:28 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A Floyd County woman, reportedly on the run since May, has been arrested.

Deputies with the Floyd County Sheriff’s Office said Nikki Spurlock, 33, walked away from the hospital after reportedly being arrested for escaping police custody.

Spurlock was reportedly wanted on nine warrants.

Shawn Spurlock, 31, was also arrested, deputies confirmed.

Both were taken to the Floyd County Jail.

