Police: Woman arrested after being on the run since May

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A Floyd County woman, reportedly on the run since May, has been arrested.

Deputies with the Floyd County Sheriff’s Office said Nikki Spurlock, 33, walked away from the hospital after reportedly being arrested for escaping police custody.

Spurlock was reportedly wanted on nine warrants.

Shawn Spurlock, 31, was also arrested, deputies confirmed.

Both were taken to the Floyd County Jail.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.