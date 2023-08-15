Kentucky Humane Society says dog rescued after being shot in the head finds forever home

Meet Magic!
Meet Magic!(WAVE News)
By Julia Huffman
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 8:03 PM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Kentucky Humane Society happily shared that Magic, a dog who survived being shot in the head, has found his forever home.

Magic was rescued in January by Louisville Metro Animal Services after he was found shot in the head.

KHS said the bullet went in above his eye and through his nasal cavity and tongue. The bullet broke his lower jaw in the process.

He was brought to the shelter for treatment, where KHS’s veterinary team performed emergency surgery to close his wounds, remove fragments of bone and teeth, and repair his tongue.

While he recovered, Magic’s diet consisted of baby food before he slowly integrated to soft puppy food.

Once Magic was stable and eating on his own, KHS said he went to a foster home with a staff member to heal from his injuries.

“Magic showed us that his loving, attentive personality has no bounds, despite all that he suffered at the hands of humans,” KHS said. “He greets friends and strangers alike with kisses, and happily trots around with his favorite toys all day long.”

After eight months, Magic has found his forever home.

He was introduced to his new parents, who decided to try a “Foster First” adoption.

KHS said this process allows adopters 14 days to get familiar with an animal and their needs before finalizing the adoption.

They said they fell in love with Magic and adopted him on Aug. 10.

