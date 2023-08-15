Kentucky Blood Center offering Amazon gift cards to all who donate

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - On Wednesday, the Kentucky Blood Center is giving away Amazon gift cards to everyone who donates blood at one of their eight centers.

The offer is to promote donations on days that have, in the past, had a low number of donors. This is through KBC’s Donor Appreciation Days, which is a part of their Save Our Summer campaign.

The eight centers are in six different cities including, Lexington, Louisville, Corbin, Frankfort, Pikeville, and Somerset. All centers will be open Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. for people to donate.

In order to donate blood to KBC, donors must be 17 years old or 16 with parental consent, weigh at least 110 pounds, be in general good health, show a photo I.D. and meet additional requirements.

Donors can schedule an appointment at kybloodcenter.org/donate/donor-center-locations or by calling (800) 775-2522.

