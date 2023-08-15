Jessamine County high school mourns the death of student

JESSAMINE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A Jessamine County high school is mourning the loss of a student who died over the weekend.

The principal of East Jessamine High School sent a letter to families Monday saying Joseph Seagraves died.

Seagraves was a sophomore and a member of the football team.

Jaguars Football posted on Facebook that the team met in the weight room after school on Monday, where counselors were available.

It is the second time in two years the football program has dealt with the death of a student.

Last year, a 14-year-old passed away during the season, and now, just as the season is about to get started, they learned about the death of Seagraves, 15.

Coach Mike Bowlin said Seagraves had a tremendous work ethic, and the loss is devastating to deal with.

“Joseph was a very quiet kid, came to practice every day. He was playing baseball. He came to all the off-season baseball workouts. This kid would come to football workouts and then go back to baseball workouts. He was in a lot of honors classes,” Bowlin said.

Bowlin said Seagraves’ death will be a motivating factor for them. The season starts on Friday.

We have not been made aware of any funeral arrangements for Seagraves.

