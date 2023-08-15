Jessamine County high school mourns the death of student

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News First at Four
By Phil Pendleton
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 5:08 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JESSAMINE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A Jessamine County high school is mourning the loss of a student who died over the weekend.

The principal of East Jessamine High School sent a letter to families Monday saying Joseph Seagraves died.

Seagraves was a sophomore and a member of the football team.

Jaguars Football posted on Facebook that the team met in the weight room after school on Monday, where counselors were available.

It is the second time in two years the football program has dealt with the death of a student.

Last year, a 14-year-old passed away during the season, and now, just as the season is about to get started, they learned about the death of Seagraves, 15.

Coach Mike Bowlin said Seagraves had a tremendous work ethic, and the loss is devastating to deal with.

“Joseph was a very quiet kid, came to practice every day. He was playing baseball. He came to all the off-season baseball workouts. This kid would come to football workouts and then go back to baseball workouts. He was in a lot of honors classes,” Bowlin said.

Bowlin said Seagraves’ death will be a motivating factor for them. The season starts on Friday.

We have not been made aware of any funeral arrangements for Seagraves.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cody Dean
Police looking for wanted Southern Kentucky man
Officials say lightning struck one of the apartment buildings in the complex, causing it to go...
Apartment building struck by lightning catches fire, collapses
Joseph Wayne Felton
Golden Alert issued for Clay County man
Nikki Spurlock
Police: Woman arrested after being on the run since May
82622-crash generic mgn-ksla
VSP investigating after person hit, killed by car

Latest News

Kentucky Blood Center offering Amazon gift cards to all who donate
High School football coaches, school officials, and sponsor met in Pikeville for a news...
38th Annual Pike County Bowl
Breathitt Elementary School
Breathitt Elementary creates new era for school district
Primary Care Centers of E. KY CEO Barry Martin Joins WYMT Issues and Answers
Issues and Answers: Primary Care Centers CEO Barry Martin