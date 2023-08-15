Jessamine County dog who spent over 150 days in shelter finds forever home

Jessamine County dog who spent over 150 days in shelter finds forever home
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 9:52 PM EDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Jessamine County, Ky. (WKYT) - A sweet story in Jessamine County.

Scooby found his forever home.

Scooby was with Jessamine County Animal Care and Control for over 150 days.

They continued to post about him on Facebook.

Their post was shared hundreds of times to help get the 1.5-year-old Pit-Shepherd mix adopted.

Monday, he went home with his new family.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cody Dean
Police looking for wanted Southern Kentucky man
Officials say lightning struck one of the apartment buildings in the complex, causing it to go...
Apartment building struck by lightning catches fire, collapses
Deadly ATV Crash
Coroner: One man killed in ATV crash
Joseph Wayne Felton
Golden Alert issued for Clay County man
Gavel
Four Tennessee doctors convicted in drug trafficking and fraud case

Latest News

The Appalachian Film Festival starts this weekend
The Appalachian Film Festival starts this weekend
WYMT First Alert Weather
Fall preview: Drying out and cooling down
Quarter pound of meth discovered in McDonald’s quarter pounder box during traffic stop
Quarter pound of meth discovered in McDonald’s quarter pounder box during traffic stop
Sheriff’s office needs help finding stealing suspects
Sheriff’s office looking to identify theft suspects
SAWYER NOE
EKY high school senior places first for impromptu speaking across the country