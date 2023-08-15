Jessamine County dog who spent over 150 days in shelter finds forever home

Jessamine County, Ky. (WKYT) - A sweet story in Jessamine County.

Scooby found his forever home.

Scooby was with Jessamine County Animal Care and Control for over 150 days.

They continued to post about him on Facebook.

Their post was shared hundreds of times to help get the 1.5-year-old Pit-Shepherd mix adopted.

Monday, he went home with his new family.

