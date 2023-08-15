Harlan Independent Schools approves $5.6 million investment for sports complex

HARLAN, Ky. (WYMT) - The Harlan Green Dragons’ Joe Gilly Athletic complex is getting an update.

Harlan Independent School Board approved the $5.6 million investment into the complex.

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News First at Four

This comes after the completion of a two year renovation project on the Central Street campus.

The complex will be getting a natural turf football field, an eight lane track and new fieldhouse.

Superintendent C. D. Morton said they have outgrown the current athletic facility.

“The facility over there was built in 1979 and it’s served us well over the years but, it needs an uplift and so, we’re excited about doing this renovation,” he said. “And so, this will give them a new, fresh place to be able to prepare and to practice.”

He said this is a long time coming.

“We’ve been talking about this since I became superintendent back in 2013. Obviously, we’ve had covid, a number of other issues that kind of got in the way of what we wanted to accomplish sooner but, we’re really excited to finally get to this point,” he explained.

Morton said this is a way to ensure future generations have a good experience using the facilities.

“But we do believe by investing this money, it sends a clear signal to our future Green Dragons that we’re serious about putting forth our best foot forward for them, today and in the future,” he said.

He said they hope to host future events with the complex.

“So, for those students to have a track and all of the compliment of field events to compete on is just going to be fantastic to them,” he said.

Morton said he is happy to see the excitement from the community for this next chapter.

The project is expected to be complete by June 2024.

Green Construction of Middlesboro will be the general contractor for the project.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.