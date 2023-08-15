Golden Alert issued for Clay County man

Joseph Wayne Felton
Joseph Wayne Felton(Clay County Emergency Management)
By Cameron Aaron
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 8:54 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLAY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A Golden Alert was issued Monday evening as police look for a Clay County man.

Joseph Felton was last seen around 10 p.m. Saturday on Hogskin Road. Felton was reportedly wearing grey or camo sweatpants and a grey tank top.

Police said Felton is considered to be a medically fragile person and has a history of seizures, low-functioning autism and schizophrenia. Felton is also expected to be without his daily medication.

If you have any information on the location of Felton, you can call Clay County Dispatch at 606-598-8411.

