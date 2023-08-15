Former Chapmanville K-9 handler arrested

Marcus Dudley has been indicted by a Kanawha County grand jury
By Alyssa Hannahs
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 12:10 PM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A former Chapmanville K-9 handler indicted following the disappearance of the K-9 officer entrusted to his care has been arrested, according to Kanawha County Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Debra Rusnak.

Marcus Dudley’s arrest came after he failed to show up for court for his arraignment in Kanawha County.

Dudley was arrested in Georgia.

Dudley reported his K-9 officer, Chase, missing on April 11, 2023.

Dudley is facing six misdemeanor charges, including counts of falsely reporting an emergency incident, making false statements and obstructing an officer, and cruelty to animals.

On April 24, 2023, WSAZ reported Dudley had been fired from the Chapmanville Police Department, according to Mayor Joel McNeely.

