Fall preview: Drying out and cooling down

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The rain is on the way out and the sunshine will eventually find its way back into our region.

Today and Tonight

A few stray showers or sprinkles will make for a dreary morning for our southern and southeastern counties. Overcast skies will continue for us all through at least mid-morning as the front tries to clear the area.

This afternoon, as the sun makes a return, we will be much cooler. Highs will only top out in the upper 70s to near 80.

Tonight, look for partly cloudy to mostly clear skies as lows drop into the low 60s.

Extended Forecast

Two words: High pressure. After another day of sun and clouds and highs in the upper 70s on Wednesday, the sunshine takes over and carries us all the way into next week. It will be a boring forecast, but after the last couple of weeks, I’m absolutely ready for it.

Highs will be in the mid-80s on Thursday and Friday, upper 80s to the low 90s this weekend and low to mid 90s early next week. The good thing about all this is even though it will be heat hot, the dewpoints look to stay fairly low, so it won’t feel miserable. Summer is not over yet!

Enjoy the sunshine!

Here is the latest 7 day forecast from WYMT. (WYMT Weather)

