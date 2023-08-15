“Fake Fall” continues through Wednesday before more summer heat

By Cameron Aaron
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 1:50 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Cooler, drier air will continue through the middle of the work week. Enjoy it because we are tracking another round of summer heat by the end of the week.

Tonight Through Wednesday Night

Quiet weather continues across the region through tonight. We remain dry under a mostly clear sky. Overnight lows will tumble into the upper-50s and lower-60s, so it will feel more like September than the middle of August. Some areas of dense fog will be possible.

Dry weather sticks around on Wednesday. High temperatures remain below average under a mix of Sun and clouds. We top out in the upper-70s as lower humidity continues. Be sure to get out and enjoy this awesome weather!

Into Wednesday night, we remain dry under a mainly clear sky. Overnight lows bottom out in the lower-60s.

High Pressure Dominates To End The Work Week

As we close out the work week, the big story will be an upper-level ridge, and this will bring lower rain chances and warmer temperatures.

Highs on Thursday rebound into the mid-80s under a mostly sunny sky. We stay mainly dry. Overnight lows bottom out in the mid-60s. We are watching out for a weak cold front by Thursday night, and this could try to spark a shower or two near the I-64 corridor, but most of the region remains dry.

The forecast does not change much on Friday. We remain mostly dry and mainly sunny. Temperatures top out in the low-to-mid-80s, so it will be mild, but the weather does not look bad as we kick off high school football in Kentucky. Low temperatures bottom out in the lower-60s.

Upcoming Weekend Forecast

High pressure looks to dominate as we kick off the upcoming weekend. What does that mean? It means we remain warm and mostly dry.

Highs look to top out in the mid-to-upper-80s on Saturday under a mostly sunny sky. Low temperatures bottom out in the mid-60s.

Again, the forecast looks dry on Sunday under a mainly sunny sky. Temperatures reach the upper-80s and lower-90s, while overnight lows only fall into the lower-70s.

