DQ Pigskin Preview 2023: Pike County Central Hawks

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Pike County is returning to class 2A to open the 2023 football season.

A class they last played in 17 years ago.

“I feel like we’ll do a lot better because it’s more teams our level,” junior halfback, Malachi Anderson said.

They do so after graduating 11 seniors including Matt Anderson who ranked top 50 in the state in rushing last year.

Anderson capped off his senior season with over 1,200 rushing yards through just nine games.

With a loss like Anderson, head coach Ronn Varney said this season is all about next man up mentality.

“It’s never more so than this year,” Varney said. “We’re looking for a lot of young pieces to step in and fill those roles ...”

And for young players, that could mean jumping right in and learning through trial by fire.

“Putting us into the fire early,” junior lineman Ethan Adkins said. “Like last year I started playing and that helped me a lot with leading.”

The Hawks also bring in a new quarterback and players are expecting a change of pace.

“I think the ball will be moved around a lot more,” Anderson said. “Most definitely it will be in a bunch of peoples hands instead of just one and I think that will be good for us.”

Pike Central ended last season with a 3-7 record.

Their 2023 season is below:

Date Opponent Site Time Aug. 18 West Carter Home 7:30 p.m. Aug. 25 Martin County at Belfry 6:00 p.m. Sep. 1 Harlan Home 7:30 p.m. Sep. 8 Powell County Away 7:30 p.m. Sep. 15 Prestonsburg Home 7:30 p.m. Sep. 22 Floyd Central Away 7:30 p.m. Oct. 6 Shelby Valley Away 7:30 p.m. Oct. 13 East Ridge Home 7:30 p.m. Oct. 20 Betsy Layne Away 7:30 p.m. Oct. 27 Paintsville Home 7:30 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.