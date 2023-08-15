Coroner identifies man killed in early morning Lexington shooting

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened early Tuesday morning in Lexington.

Police got the call around 4:52 a.m.

They say they found a man with a gunshot wound on Creek Path Lane. That’s near the Scott County line.

The coroner pronounced the man dead at the scene, according to a press release police sent at 8:46 a.m.

The victim was identified by the coroner as 42-year-old Willie Dixon.

The release says detectives from the Personal Crimes Section are working the investigation.

The shooting happened less than 12 hours after another shooting in Lexington. The victim in that case is expected to recover.

You can anonymously submit tips for police through Bluegrass Crime Stoppers at 859-253-2020 or on this website.

