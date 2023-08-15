Coroner identifies man killed in early morning Lexington shooting

The scene is near the Scott County line.
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 7:51 AM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened early Tuesday morning in Lexington.

Police got the call around 4:52 a.m.

They say they found a man with a gunshot wound on Creek Path Lane. That’s near the Scott County line.

The coroner pronounced the man dead at the scene, according to a press release police sent at 8:46 a.m.

The victim was identified by the coroner as 42-year-old Willie Dixon.

The release says detectives from the Personal Crimes Section are working the investigation.

The shooting happened less than 12 hours after another shooting in Lexington. The victim in that case is expected to recover.

You can anonymously submit tips for police through Bluegrass Crime Stoppers at 859-253-2020 or on this website.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cody Dean
Police looking for wanted Southern Kentucky man
Officials say lightning struck one of the apartment buildings in the complex, causing it to go...
Apartment building struck by lightning catches fire, collapses
Joseph Wayne Felton
Golden Alert issued for Clay County man
Nikki Spurlock
Police: Woman arrested after being on the run since May
82622-crash generic mgn-ksla
VSP investigating after person hit, killed by car

Latest News

Jessamine County high school mourns the death of student
Kentucky Blood Center offering Amazon gift cards to all who donate
High School football coaches, school officials, and sponsor met in Pikeville for a news...
38th Annual Pike County Bowl
Breathitt Elementary School
Breathitt Elementary creates new era for school district
Primary Care Centers of E. KY CEO Barry Martin Joins WYMT Issues and Answers
Issues and Answers: Primary Care Centers CEO Barry Martin