CHI St. Joseph donates thousands of school supplies to Lexington middle school

Staff at Winburn Middle School received a huge donation from Chi Saint Joseph Hospital ahead of the first day of school.
By Mariah Congedo
Aug. 15, 2023
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Staff at a Lexington middle school received a huge donation from Chi Saint Joseph Hospital ahead of the first day of school.

Throughout July and August, staff at Saint Joseph collected 4,500 school supply items, and on Tuesday, they dropped them off at Windburn Middle School so that students and teachers have a fresh start to the year.

“It was like watching Superman fly down into the Winburn neighborhood,” said Rey Gonzales with Winburn Middle School.

Superman, in the form of three cars, filled to the brim with school supplies.

“Human kindness is at the core of everything that we do,” said Elizabeth McCay with CHI Saint Joseph Health.

The Chi Saint Joseph Spirit team came up with the idea and sent a flier to the staff just over a month ago.

Hundreds of notebooks, pencils, highlighters, binders and manilla folders are just some of the supplies the hospital collected.

Getting everything on the back-to-school list can cost families hundreds of dollars. Something staff at Winburn Middle say they never want to stand in the way of the success of their students.

“Anything that we can do to try to eliminate barriers for learning for our families is what we want to do,” Gonzales said.

If a student doesn’t have what they need, staff now have extras in their classrooms.

“It makes me really proud to say if my student needs a pencil, I got his back. If my student needs a backpack, we’re going to get you a backpack,” Gonzales said.

The donations are expected to go a long way and possibly even into next year. Winburn staff say this is an example of how the community has their back.

“Winburn Middle School has been the place where the next generation of healthcare professionals will come out of. So, it’s important that we invest now because they will be taking care of us later,” said Demetria Blair with CHI Saint Joseph Health.

Classes begin for Fayette County Public Schools on Monday.

