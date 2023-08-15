38th Annual Pike County Bowl

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - High School football coaches, school officials, and sponsors met in Pikeville for a news conference for the 38th annual Community Trust Bank/WYMT Pike County Bowl.

The bowl game takes place on August 25 at Belfry High School and August 26 at Pikeville High School.

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News First at Four

“I think it does a great job of bringing attention to our area and the kind of football we play here,” Pikeville head coach Chris McNamee said.

The bowl game helps bring a lot of recognition and income to the schools involved.

“What the Pike County Bowl has done and done a great job of for many years is the amount of money and resources that they bring into our area of Eastern Kentucky,” Johnson Central head coach Jesse Peck said. “They do such a great job of bringing talent into the mountains to come to play in this Pike County Bowl.”

Peck said the school is paid a stipend of $3,500 per year.

”With this stipend that we get from playing in this bowl game, it’ll go a long way to benefit a child in our school somewhere,” Peck said.

For school officials, the bowl means more than the game on the field itself.

“I think we are always better when our community supports education and supports our kids,” Pikeville Independent Schools superintendent, David Trimble said. “And I don’t think you see a better example of that than right here.”

A bowl game that many coaches say is unlike any other.

”There is always a lot of energy,” Belfry head coach, Philip Haywood said. “There is always a lot of excitement. We have a huge crowd. It is a special night this Pike County Bowl. The teams that come and play, they always say they have never played in a bowl like this just because of that energy and excitement.”

The schedule for this year’s Pike County Bowl game is below:

Date Game Site Time Aug. 25 Pike Central vs. Martin County Belfry High School 6:05 p.m. Aug. 25 Belfry vs. George Rogers Clark Belfry High School 8:35 p.m. Aug. 26 Prestonsburg vs. East Ridge Pikeville High School 6:05 p.m. Aug. 26 Johnson Central vs Pikeville Pikeville High School 8:35 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.