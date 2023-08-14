Where Primary Care Centers started, where is it now?

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Primary Care Centers of Eastern Kentucky is celebrating its twentieth anniversary this year.

CEO of Primary Care Centers of Eastern Kentucky, and an Eastern Kentucky native, Barry Martin said the centers started with a conversation.

“I had a couple of doctors ask me to come up and talk to them about helping them start a clinic in Eastern Kentucky,” said Martin. “We tried and didn’t succeed the first time and we kept the idea on the back burner and we started it in 2003.”

Martin explained that the purpose of the organization is to provide more access to medical care to people here in the region including children.

“We now have school nurses in all of the Perry County School Systems, and we have a program called EduHealth so kids can be seen,” said Martin.

He said he could not have imagined back then where he and the organization would be today.

“We started out with fifteen employees and over the years we have progressed and our main thing is meeting the needs of the community,” said Martin. “We started in 2003 with the Hazard location, we then put a location in Vicco in 2005, Hindman in 2006, and Hyden in 2007.”

Through the years, Martin said the Hazard location has seen exponential growth.

“Our Hazard clinic was growing and we went from a 7,000 square foot building to a 30,000 square foot building in Hazard in 2008,” said Martin.

Martin said the organization has helped to raise the bar of healthcare in Eastern Kentucky.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.