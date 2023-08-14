UK Men’s Basketball officially adds Zvonimir Ivisic

Kentucky men’s basketball head coach John Calipari announced Monday that the Wildcats had officially added Zvonimir Ivišić to the 2023-24 roster.
7-foot-2 center out of Croatia
7-foot-2 center out of Croatia(FIBA Basketball)
By Lyndsey Gough
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 4:09 PM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky men’s basketball head coach John Calipari announced Monday that the Wildcats had officially added Zvonimir Ivišić to the 2023-24 roster. 

Ivišić, a 7-foot-2, 220-pound forward from Vitez, Croatia, is the ninth newcomer to come to Lexington this season, joining freshmen Aaron Bradshaw, Jordan Burks, Rob Dillingham, Justin Edwards, Joey Hart, Reed Sheppard and D.J. Wagner and graduate transfer Tre Mitchell.

“I decided to come to Kentucky because it is the best spot in the U.S. for talented basketball players,” Ivišić said in a release from UK Athletics. “Coach Calipari is a Hall of Fame coach that has helped more players get to the NBA than anyone else.”

In Ivišić's latest game action, he averaged 11.4 points, 5.3 rebounds and 3.4 blocks per game in the FIBA U20 European Championship for Croatia. He also shot 34% from 3-point range and averaged nearly 20 minutes a game.

“Big Z is a dynamic and modern big who has guard-like skills but can make a major impact around the rim,” Calipari said in a release. “Defensively, he is an elite shot blocker who moves well for being 7-foot-2 and can impact the game from the outside-in because of his ability to make 3s. As excited as he is to play for us, I’m just as excited to have the opportunity to coach him. We can’t wait to get him to campus to get integrated with our team and our culture.”

For the past two seasons, Ivišić has been playing in Montenegro for SC Derby. He averaged 5.2 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.1 blocks per game in the Adriatic League. During the playoffs, Ivišić produced his best outing with 22 points, 13 rebounds and three blocks against European League side Partizan.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deadly ATV Crash
Coroner: One man killed in ATV crash
Cody Dean
Police looking for wanted Southern Kentucky man
Gavel
Four Tennessee doctors convicted in drug trafficking and fraud case
.
Two dead following Lee County crash
Deadly ATV Crash
Woman killed in crash involving ATV

Latest News

Barion Brown during Kentucky's game against Louisville
Kentucky not in the mix for AP preseason Top 25
Barion Brown. Kentucky beat NIU 31-23. Grace Bradley | UK Athletics
Kentucky WR Barion Brown named to Paul Hornung Award Watch List
Reed signing autographs.
Reed Sheppard and UK Men’s Basketball start weekend autograph tour in Somerset for flood charity
Cats in Canada: Reed Sheppard starts, scores in double digits
Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray (27) celebrates a three pointer against the Los Angeles...
Jamal Murray wins ESPY for Comeback Player of the Year