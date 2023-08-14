Precautions to take before buying or renting a home

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - After the July 2022 flood and recent fires in the region, many Eastern Kentuckians have had to find other places to live.

Before purchasing or renting a home/apartment, experts say there are some precautions people should take, like scheduling a home inspection.

“A lot of folks don’t wanna get under their house. They don’t wanna crawl around if it’s on a crawl space, and that’s something that a home inspector will do,” said Housing Development Alliance Executive Director Scott McReynolds.

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News First at Four

If you are renting, AppalReD Legal Aid staff recommend that the tenant and landlord sign a lease agreement that allows both sides to understand rules.

“They outline both to the landlord and the tenant what their obligations are, what their rights are. What to do if there’s issues with the apartment, as well as what happens if, you know, there’s a lease violation,” said AppalReD Housing Staff Attorney Taygan Mullins.

Once you are established in the home, Mullins said it is important to keep a paper trail to go back on if there are any disputes.

“I mean, the key to a lot of this is keep a paper trail. Every transaction, conversations with your landlord and, in addition, if you’re paying cash to your landlord for your rent, get them to give you receipts, or instead write them checks, give them money orders, what have you,” said Taygan Mullins.

Consistently checking smoke alarms and fire extinguishers can also provide assurance, as well as other fire safety measures.

“People really like those double-sided deadbolts. You have to have a key to unlock. Fire safety people will tell you those are deadly, because in a fire, if you don’t happen to have your key with you, you may not be able to find it,” said Scott McReynolds.

McReynolds also recommended that people check for dryer lint buildup, because that can cause a fire.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.