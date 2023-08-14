Police looking for Southern Kentucky man

WHITLEY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department are asking for help in finding Cody Dean.

Dean is reportedly from the southern end of Whitley County and wanted on arson and other charges.

Officials said Dean was reportedly stabbed in Campbell County, Tennessee over the weekend and taken to the University of Tennessee Medical Center for treatment.

Police said Dean left the hospital and returned to Kentucky.

If you have any information on Dean’s location, you can call Whitley County Dispatch at 606-549-6017.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.