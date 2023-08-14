One injured in Wayne County crash

Photo Courtesy: Monticello Police Department Facebook
Photo Courtesy: Monticello Police Department Facebook(Monticello Police Department Facebook)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 8:43 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
MONTICELLO, Ky. (WYMT) - One woman is recovering following a weekend crash.

It happened Sunday night at the Beldon Intersection, or stop light #3, in Monticello.

When police arrived, officers found the victim, Linda Slaven, 72, of Monticello, was driving an SUV through the intersection westbound on Highway 90 when the other driver was trying to turn into the eastbound lane and hitting Slaven’s car on the driver’s side.

She was taken to Wayne County Hospital for treatment and observation. No word on her current condition. The other driver was not injured.

