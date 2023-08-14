One dead in Buchanan County crash

BUCHANAN COUNTY, Va. (WYMT) - Virginia State Police is investigating a deadly crash in Buchanan County.

Officials said the crash happened on August 7 shortly before 1:30 p.m. on Route 83.

Following an investigation, police said Buford A. Bevins, 44, was driving a 2018 Honda SXS700 Pioneer.

Police added Bevins, from Johnson City, Tennessee, lost control, ran off the side of the road and hit an embankment.

Bevins was taken to Buchanan General Hospital in Grundy for treatment, where he later died.

The crash remains under investigation.

