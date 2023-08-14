Officials announce new song of Corbin

CORBIN, Ky. (WYMT) - On Saturday, Corbin Mayor Suzie Razmus, proclaimed the song “Corbin Kentucky- Sweetest Spot in the South” as the official song for the city.

The song was written 25 years ago by Corbin native Debra Forbes Young.

Young wrote a poem about her hometown because she felt homesick while living in Ohio.

That poem turned into a song.

“It’s got the highlights of a lot of things where I grew up in the 60s in 70s,” Young said.

That song turned into a surprise.

“It was probably the best kept secret in Corbin,” Debra’s sister, Janie Forbes said. “A lot of friends and family knew and she had no idea.”

Forbes and Razmus worked together to give Young a special recognition.

“I just was hoping she would get the recognition that I thought that she finally deserved, and for the town,” Forbes said. “I just thought it was awesome because she took the time to write the song about the town.”

Young was also commissioned as a Corbin Colonel and got the chance to hear her song performed live by Corbin musician Zac Hart.

“That honor means everything because I love my hometown and the people there are the best people in the world,” Young said. “It’s just an honor. I can’t believe she even did that.”

Razmus said the song was a great way to honor the city both past and present.

“You listen to it and you’re just like ‘oh my goodness,’” she said. “I mean what a perfect encapsulation of everything that if you grew up here or even living here now it talks about past and present and it’s just so well done and it’s so catchy. I can’t get it out of my head.”

The songwriter who honored a city is now honored in the city’s history.

