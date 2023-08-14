Move in begins at WKU for Class of 2027

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Back-to-school season is in full swing, with many schools and school districts in our area either getting ready to go back or already started.

On Monday, freshman students at Western Kentucky University began their own journeys and moved into the dorms they will be living in the next year during the university’s M.A.S.T.E.R. Plan week.

“We have about 875 students who will move in today, and another 300 or so will move in tomorrow,” said Assistant Director of Housing for WKU, Doug Tate.

M.A.S.T.E.R. Plan is the transitioning program for all new undergrad students at the university. It stands for Making Academic and Social Transitions Educationally Rewarding and aims at ensuring students are prepared for the start of the year.

“It’s all about students getting to campus early and learning what it’s like to be a Hilltopper,” Tate said " We send them through educational sessions on how to be successful on the hill, how to do well in classes, and how to interact well with other people in their hall and on campus. And that night, they get a lot of social opportunities to go out, connect with new people and meet new friends.

While Monday served as a move-in day for some of the students, many have been on campus since last weekend.

“We had about 670 students move in last weekend through our top drop and go process where they just drop their stuff off and came back,” Tate said. “We had another 300 or so move in for sorority recruitment last Thursday.”

He added that, in total, there were nearly 1,500 students on campus before Monday morning.

When asked if he had any tips for incoming freshmen, Tate said for them to keep an open mind to the new experiences they will have.

“Just remembering who they are and what kind of experience they want to have here on campus,” he said.

For more information on M.A.S.T.E.R. Plan and the schedule of activities, visit wku.edu/masterplan/.

