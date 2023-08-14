KYTC: Long delays scheduled as work begins on KY-160

KNOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) are warning drivers about delays on KY-160 in Knott County for drilling operations.

Work will begin On Aug. 15, from 8 a.m. until 6 p.m. daily.

The work site begins at mile marker 9.6 near Knott County Central High School and will continue to mile marker 9.1 near the KYTC Knott County Maintenance facility.

Flaggers will maintain the road on an alternating one-lane traffic schedule.

Crews will drill multiple sites throughout the work zone for approximately two weeks.

Officials say school bus traffic will be accommodated in the mornings and evenings.

Drivers are encouraged to plan for delays or an alternate route during working hours.

