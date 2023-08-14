KYTC: Long delays scheduled as work begins on KY-160

Charleston County Public Works will be working on the eastbound inside travel lane and select...
Charleston County Public Works will be working on the eastbound inside travel lane and select left turn lanes from Bees Ferry Road to Magwood Drive. The closures will begin at 7 p.m. and the lanes will reopen by 6 a.m. the following morning through Aug. 16.(Live 5/File)
By RJ Johnson
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 11:30 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) are warning drivers about delays on KY-160 in Knott County for drilling operations.

Work will begin On Aug. 15, from 8 a.m. until 6 p.m. daily.

The work site begins at mile marker 9.6 near Knott County Central High School and will continue to mile marker 9.1 near the KYTC Knott County Maintenance facility.

Flaggers will maintain the road on an alternating one-lane traffic schedule.

Crews will drill multiple sites throughout the work zone for approximately two weeks.

Officials say school bus traffic will be accommodated in the mornings and evenings.

Drivers are encouraged to plan for delays or an alternate route during working hours.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deadly ATV Crash
Coroner: One man killed in ATV crash
.
Two dead following Lee County crash
Gavel
Four Tennessee doctors convicted in drug trafficking and fraud case
Cody Dean
Police looking for Southern Kentucky man
Deadly ATV Crash
Woman killed in crash involving ATV

Latest News

Kentucky Farm Bureau awards record number of scholarships
Volunteers needed to help review cases of children in foster care.
Volunteers needed to review cases of children in foster care
Photo Courtesy: Monticello Police Department Facebook
One injured in Wayne County crash
Photo Courtesy: Floyd County Sheriff's Department Facebook
Police in Floyd County looking for truck involved in hit and run crash