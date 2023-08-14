Kentucky not in the mix for AP preseason Top 25
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 4:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - It is that time of year again when AP rankings for football drop every Monday. In the first one of the 2023 football season, the football wildcats do not make the cut.
Kentucky did receive 14 votes. Here is the Top 25:
Kentucky comes off a 7-6 season last year and will start their season this fall against Ball State on Sept. 2.
Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.