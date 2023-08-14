Kentucky Farm Bureau awards record number of scholarships

(WYMT)
By RJ Johnson
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 11:58 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - This year, Kentucky Farm Bureau’s Education Foundation will award more funding in scholarships than ever.

Officials announced 561 Kentucky high school students were awarded $751,250 in scholarships for higher education.

KFB President Mark Haney said the future generations of Kentucky is a top priority for them.

“We are proud to award scholarships to hardworking and bright students with deep roots in their rural communities and provide them access to postsecondary education. We look forward to continuing the tradition of furthering Kentucky students’ academic goals, both in agriculture and other studies, and helping lead them to a bright future,” he explained.

Scholarships were awarded to students attending a Kentucky college, university or trade school.

For more information on their scholarships, click here.

