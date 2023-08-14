Japanese company relocates headquarters to Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - State and local leaders cut the ribbon on Monday as an official announcement of Funai Microfluidics Solutions’s decision to relocate its headquarters to Lexington.

They are a global leader in thermal inkjet technology.

Leaders say this is Funai’s first division headquarters outside of Osaka, Japan. They say they’re leading business here and attracting a lot of local talent.

“It sends a message to the entire world that the Commonwealth is on a roll,” said Governor Andy Beshear.

Governor Beshear, Lexington Mayor Linda Gorton and others got to tour Funai Microfluidics Solutions Monday morning. Staff says it’s one of roughly four companies in the world that has this level of technology.

“Very capable of just dispensing small droplets, and it’s found a home in many different applications,” said Funai Chief Technology Officer Mike Marra.

Marra says the technology goes far beyond computer ink. It’s used to print on everything from plastic to aluminum cans, even cookies. Marra says Funai has had a lot of accomplishments over the last ten years.

“With these employees at the reigns, they have filed over 150 patents in microfluidics, and we’ve introduced nearly 20 unique products, most of those through partners,” Marra said.

Marra says being labeled as the headquarters means the Lexington location is no longer just for research and development. Mayor Linda Gorton recognizes the significance of Funai to the community.

“A growing technology sector has contributed to the success of our local economy,” Mayor Gorton said.

Governor Beshear says it’s incredible to see Funai join the many other Japanese-owned companies with major operations in the state.

“Since 2020, we’ve welcomed $12.1 billion in foreign direct investments across 640 new locations and expansion projects. Even better, this direct foreign investment has created 28,900 full-time jobs for Kentuckians,” said Governor Beshear.

Leaders say Funai continues to grow and is now working to revolutionize the life science industry as they aim to use their microfluidic technology for things like precision medicine.

“We’re going to grow successfully in the future so that we can deploy a lot of the applications to the global. So that we can make this company a global company from Kentucky,” said Funai CEO Koji Yamanaka.

