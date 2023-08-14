Gray correspondent gives update from wildfire-stricken Hawaii

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News First at Four
By Cameron Aaron
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 6:50 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The devastation on the island of Maui caused by historic wildfires has left a desperate situation for people in the area.

At last check, nearly 100 people are dead, but state leaders said they expect the death toll to increase.

Hundreds of people remain missing on the island and thousands of structures were damaged or destroyed.

Debra Gil, from our sister station KPTV, gave an update from the island.

You can watch the entire interview between Gil and WYMT anchor Steve Hensley above.

