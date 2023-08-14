FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Some storms possible this evening

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - A First Alert Weather Day continues as we kick off the work week. We are monitoring storm chances for the evening hours, especially if the atmosphere can destabilize following our morning round of rain. Stay weather aware.

Monday Night Threat

A Level 2 risk of severe weather continues across the region through tonight. We had showers and clouds for much of Monday, but clouds began to break up by Monday afternoon.

Severe Weather Outlook (Monday) (WYMT Weather)

If the atmosphere can destabilize, then strong storms will be possible this evening. If instability (or storm fuel) is not able to rebound, then our storm chances will greatly diminish.

We have plenty of shear, a cold front will provide lift and dewpoints are in the mid-and-lower-70s, so we have plenty of moisture. The one question mark will be instability. We will keep a close eye on it and keep you posted.

Lingering showers will be possible overnight, but the severe weather threat will start to fade away. Low temperatures fall into the mid-and-upper-60s by Tuesday morning under a partly to mainly cloudy sky.

Fake Fall

Once this cold front passes, we are tracking some awesome weather for the middle of the week. A stray shower will be possible on Tuesday, but most of the region remains dry under a mix of Sun and clouds. Temperatures will also be cooler, and dewpoints will be lower. Highs top out in the upper-70s, while lows fall into the upper-50s and lower-60s.

Enjoy this “Fake Fall” while you can because we are tracking more changes by the end of the week. However, comfortable weather continues on Wednesday. We remain dry under a mix of Sun and clouds. Highs remain in the upper-70s, while lows bottom out in the lower-60s.

Summer Sizzle Returns

In the long term, the big story will be the return of the summer heat. We are tracking an upper-level ridge, or an area of high pressure, so that means lower rain chances and warmer temperatures.

We remain dry on Thursday and Friday under a mostly sunny sky. Temperatures top out in the mid-80s, so we are near average as we close out the work week. Overnight lows dip into the mid-and-lower-60s.

For the weekend, highs look even warmer. Temperatures on Saturday and Sunday top out in the upper-80s and lower-90s under a mainly sunny sky. Again, we stay mostly dry as high pressure continues to sit over the region. Lows fall into the upper-60s and lower-70s.

