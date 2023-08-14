FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Rounds of strong storms likely today

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Make sure you have several ways to get weather alerts today if they are issued. It could get a little bumpy at times.

Today and Tonight

While the overnight hours have been mainly calm outside of a stray shower or two, I think we’ll see things pick up a little later this morning. It will be a mild and muggy morning at the bus stop, but I think the kiddos will stay dry, for the most part, while they wait. Temperatures will be close to or just above 70.

Models are not in great agreement about what is going to happen later. They are still hinting at two rounds of showers and storms, like they have all weekend, but one round could take some of the punch out of the second round. Based on the best available data, it looks like the first round will be sometime late this morning going into the early afternoon hours. The second round could be later this evening into the first part of the overnight. Depending on how late the morning round lasts, temperatures may not rebound enough for the second round later. It’s a wait-and-see at this point. Right now, we are forecasting the mid to upper 80s for daytime highs, but again, that is contingent on when the rain gets here and when it moves out. Some folks may not make that.

The entire region is still under a level 2 severe threat, so while damaging winds and heavy rain are the main threats, all modes of severe weather are on the table. The best advice I can give you is to just stay weather aware. We’ll be on alert all day and all night and be ready to give you updates as needed.

After the front starts to move out tonight, the rain chances will diminish toward the morning hours on Tuesday and eventually move out. Lows will drop into the upper 60s.

Extended Forecast

Once we get past the early spotty showers and clouds on Tuesday, we are sunshine dancing all the way into the weekend! Skies should clear by the afternoon hours and it will almost feel like fall out there. Highs should only top out in the upper 70s and it will FEEL more comfortable. Partly cloudy skies hang around Tuesday night and we drop to about 60.

More sun and clouds will be around on Wednesday, as highs stay in the upper 70s. Sunshine takes over Thursday and carries us through the first high school football Friday night in the mountains and beyond. Our fall preview starts to come to an end on Thursday, however. We bounce back into the mid-80s for highs and continue upward through the weekend ending up in the low 90s by Sunday. Spotty pop-up storms are possible starting Saturday due to the heat, but I believe most of us will stay dry.

