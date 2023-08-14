Experts emphasize pedestrian safety after recent fatal crashes

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Two pedestrians died after crashes in Lexington over the weekend. Lexington police say they responded to a crash at around 11:20 Saturday night along West Loudon and North Broadway. They say a vehicle hit the man and drove off. The Fayette County Coroner pronounced the man dead at the scene. The victim has been identified as 52-year-old Ansean Jackson. The coroner listed Jackson’s cause of death as multiple blunt force injuries. Police found the suspected driver, 40-year-old Christopher Parish, and charged him with an aggravated DUI.

At around 2:50 on Sunday morning, Lexington Police say they were dispatched to New Circle Road for a report of a fatal collision between a vehicle and a pedestrian. The coroner pronounced the pedestrian dead during the investigation. The identity of the victim has not been released. Police charged 31-year-old Marcus Marshall of Lexington with leaving the scene of an accident and failure to render aid. According to his arrest citation, Marshall was involved in the hit-and-run. Officers found the car used after receiving a tip from a friend of the listed subject. Police say the vehicle had damage consistent with the type of collision that occurred. They say Marshall was identified by his friend as the driver of the vehicle at the time of the collision. They say Marshall did not immediately stop and ascertain the extent of the injury.

Experts say pedestrians being killed in crashes is a troubling trend, and it’s only getting worse.

“We’ve already had 52 fatalities this year alone across our state. Last year, we had 48 at this point. In 2022 we had 96 fatalities for the entire year,” said spokesperson for AAA of the Bluegrass, Lori Weaver-Hawkins.

That’s an increase from 2021, when 75 pedestrians were killed in crashes, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. Their data shows these fatalities are trending up since 2012.

A WKYT Investigates analysis of crash data from Kentucky State Police found that over the last three years, Fayette County has averaged the state’s highest rate of collisions involving pedestrians. Jefferson County is a close second.

“For those fatalities, the majority happening in the city, intersections are dangerous. That’s kind of a warning to pedestrians,” said Weaver-Hawkins.

Lori Weaver-Hawkins with AAA of the Bluegrass says pedestrians should never assume drivers can see them. According to KSP data, driver inattention was the most common contributing factor among pedestrian collisions in 2021.

“Even if you’ve got the walk signal, don’t just step off of that curb. Also, don’t try to cross in the middle of the street. Go to that crosswalk. A lot of times that’s an issue as well,” said Weaver-Hawkins.

With roughly 30,000 students enrolled, the University of Kentucky has heavy foot traffic. In January, the campus saw two serious collisions involving pedestrians.

“With 6,000 new residents to our campus that are moving into our 19 residence halls. That means there’s gonna be a lot of pedestrian traffic on our campus,” said UKPD Chief Joe Monroe.

UKPD Chief Joe Monroe says they’re asking pedestrians to make sure they’re paying extra attention during move-in this week.

“We’re asking the public and the drivers on our campus to make sure that you’re being aware of people on the sidewalks, somebody that may not be paying attention to the cars,” said Chief Monroe. “Don’t eat, don’t run our red lights. If you think you’re gonna be close to cutting that red light, just go ahead and stop. It’s not worth what could happen.”

He adds that UK is unique in terms of traffic as it has a federal highway that goes right through the campus.

“And with that, we’re right at downtown, so that means that all of that traffic going into downtown and out of downtown goes right through the campus,” said Chief Monroe.

According to the City of Lexington, more than 2 million vehicles travel Lexington’s most heavily traveled roadways each day. They recommend pedestrians always use sidewalks and crosswalks. The city also emphasizes the importance of being visible by wearing bright and/or reflective clothing. While they say drivers should always be paying attention, pedestrians should pay attention as well and avoid any distractions.

