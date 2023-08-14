DQ Pigskin Preview 2023: Knox Central Panthers

KNOX COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Panthers started the 2022 season on an unexpected high, upsetting powerhouse Bell County 32-28 in the second game of the year.

Knox Central would go on to beat South Laurel in their next game, putting the Panthers on a three-game win streak. Except, the momentum quickly shifted as Knox dropped their next two games and would end the season just 5-6.

“Last year we started out pretty hot,” Panther linebacker Steven Partin said. “Then after that, we just sort of started slowly falling apart. If we get on that road this year, we just have to keep it going. We can’t let off the gas.”

Seeing the spiral downward, the Panther’s disappointment from last season is driving a mindset of accountability for every player in the lineup.

“The coaches are wanting everyone to be disciplined,” Partin said. “Any minor mistake has to be fixed just like that in film. If you don’t, you’re going to pay for it by running.”

While no mistakes go unnoticed by second-year head coach Dustin Buckner, his new culture is being heavily embraced by the players which contributes to a positive energy that Buckner’s experienced roster is leading the way in.

“We have 15 seniors that we are going to lean on to have a successful season,” Buckner said. “We have a good mixture of younger kids that are growing every day that we expect a lot out of.”

Those high expectations are especially being placed on the new leader of the Panthers’ offense. Sophomore quarterback Mason Griffin is taking over full-time after sharing the role with Partin last year.

“He is a younger guy, so everybody knows that he is going to be that guy for the next few years,” Partin said about Griffin. “Everybody is [getting] accustomed to him being in that job.”

While the O-line is getting used to Griffin in the number-one spot, the young QB is also adjusting well to the role and the heightened expectations.

“He has really grown and showed some good leadership this year,” Panther offensive lineman Taten Brock said. “He is really progressing as time goes on. He has opened his eyes more and is really coming along.”

Even with a transitioning team, the Panthers’ discipline is being cemented into their team identity.

“The thing we want to be known for is for being the hardest working team on the field,” Buckner said. “We want guys on defense that run the football. Offensively….execution, finishing plays and all those things, but the biggest thing we want to learn is how to do things the right way and how to finish.”

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.