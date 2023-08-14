Complaint leads to drug bust in Jenkins

Jenkins Drug Bust
By RJ Johnson
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 1:44 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
JENKINS, Ky. (WYMT) - Two people are in jail following a drug bust in Jenkins.

Jenkins Police Department received a trespassing complaint early Thursday morning.

Officers found approximately 50 grams of meth, more than 100 pills, more than $5,000 in cash, drug paraphernalia and a firearm.

Brian Broome was charged with first degree criminal trespassing, buying and/or possessing drug paraphernalia, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon and first degree trafficking controlled substances.

Police said Ashley Mills had two active warrants out of Laurel County.

She was charged with first degree criminal trespassing, buying and/or possessing drug paraphernalia, first degree trafficking controlled substances and third degree possessing controlled substance.

