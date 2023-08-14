Arrest made in Floyd County hit and run crash

By Brandon Robinson
Published: Aug. 14, 2023
FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT/WSAZ) - Update: The Floyd County Sheriff’s Office tells our sister station, WSAZ, an arrest has been made in Floyd County hit-and-run.

On Monday Trimble Thacker, 33, of Prestonsburg was arrested on charges of leaving the scene of an accident, operating a vehicle without a license, and having no insurance.

Original Story: Police are asking for your help to find one of the vehicles involved in a hit-and-run crash this weekend.

Deputies with the Floyd County Sheriff’s Department posted on Facebook that the truck was involved in the crash Sunday evening on Route 194 near the Cow Creek Freewill Baptist Church.

We know that the crash involved the truck and another car, but police did not release any additional information about how many, if any, people were injured.

If you know where the truck and the driver might be, you are asked to call the sheriff’s department at 606-886-6711 or Floyd County Dispatch at 606-886-6171.

