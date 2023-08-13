UK Big Blue Move-in Kicks off This Weekend

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It’s the start of Big Blue Move-In, a chaotic and fun time for parents and students alike.

More than 6,000 new and returning students will move into campus residence halls in the coming days - with the move-in period lasting until Wednesday. Parents, Siblings, and Volunteers are ready to help the Wildcats settle into UK as students great up for the school year to start on Monday, August 21st.

Sophia and Perry Mazarakis, an older sister and dad of an incoming Wildcat, say “Everyone here is very organized and willing. They are ready, willing, and able to unload you. So be ready to unload.”

Student Volunteers welcomed the anxious families with open arms. Police assisted in making drive-through lanes so vehicles could pull up and simply unload -Both UK student volunteers and Student Resident assistants are available to help during move-in, encouraging students and their families to reach out for assistance as they start this new adventure.

UK Resident Assistant Alexandra recommends students, ”Always ask - cause someone will have the answer!” And UK Student Volunteer Shamar King says, " I feel like it’s always hard for a parent to get in that mindset that of ‘my kid is moving out of the house!’ but my favorite tip is - Let go and Let God”

Families of students say patience is key while dealing with the masses on crowds on move-in days. And while cars may be cramped with dorm essentials and emotions are running high - families are excited to support their wildcats as they kick off the 2023 school year.

Wildcat Mom Kappes reminds folks to ”Just be excited. Ask questions, have fun - and just enjoy the day.”

