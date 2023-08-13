Two Mountain hoops legends inducted in Kentucky HS Basketball Hall of Fame

ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (WYMT) - Former Phelps Hornet Ervin Stepp and former Whitesburg Lady Yellow Jacket Brigette Combs were inducted in the Kentucky High School Basketball Hall of Fame Saturday in Elizabethtown.

Stepp led the nation in scoring and set a new state record in 1979 when he averaged 47 points, 11 rebounds, and 5 assists as a junior.

He proceeded to raise the bar even higher, averaging 54 points a night and also being named Mr. Basketball, Kentucky Athlete of the Year, and selected for the Converse All-American team in 1980.

Stepp shared how his hard-working family kept the Phelps legend humble and hungry to pursue the game he loved.

“You know when I look back at it, it’s just surreal,” Stepp said. It just happened. I didn’t think about it. I was grounded with my dad and my brothers. I’d have a game and it was time for the next game. There’s a passion that not everybody has it and we had. We still do. I mean, I love the game. It’s been great to us and to my family.”

Whitesburg legend Brigette Combs was inducted into the Kentucky High School Basketball Hall of Fame Saturday in Elizabethtown.

The Whitesburg legend is the most decorated athlete in Letcher County history.

The former Kentucky Ms. Basketball and Female Athlete of the Year led the Whitesburg Lady Yellow Jackets to three 14th region titles and three consecutive state tournament appearances.

Combs says she still remembers the moment her family realized how much talent she had.

“I was in the seventh grade and I was dribbling down the floor and I just stepped over the center court line,” Combs said. “I didn’t know how much time was on the clock and everybody was screaming, shoot, shoot and I shot with like a second on the clock and made it and everybody went crazy. When we got home, my stepdad told my mother, ‘Barbara, we’ve got us a ball player’.”

Combs’ talent spanned beyond the hardwood and onto the track where the Hall of Famer was also a region and sectional champion hurdler in the 100- and 300-meter hurdles.

