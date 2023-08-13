Two dead following Lee County crash
Published: Aug. 13, 2023 at 3:18 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
LEE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky State Police (KSP) Troopers are investigating a crash in Lee County that left two people dead.
Just before 9 p.m. on Saturday, troopers said they were called about a crash with possible entrapment on KY-52 west.
Following an investigation, officials said a 2006 Ford F-150, driven by Joshua Reed, was going west on KY-52.
Officials added Reed, 39, lost control of the truck, causing it to go over an embankment and overturn.
Reed and a passenger, 61-year-old Charles Dennis, were pronounced dead at the scene by the Lee County Deputy Coroner.
The investigation is ongoing.
