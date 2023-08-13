Two dead following Lee County crash

.
.(WYMT)
By Cameron Aaron
Published: Aug. 13, 2023 at 3:18 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky State Police (KSP) Troopers are investigating a crash in Lee County that left two people dead.

Just before 9 p.m. on Saturday, troopers said they were called about a crash with possible entrapment on KY-52 west.

Following an investigation, officials said a 2006 Ford F-150, driven by Joshua Reed, was going west on KY-52.

Officials added Reed, 39, lost control of the truck, causing it to go over an embankment and overturn.

Reed and a passenger, 61-year-old Charles Dennis, were pronounced dead at the scene by the Lee County Deputy Coroner.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gavel
Four Tennessee doctors convicted in drug trafficking and fraud case
.
Kentucky State Police investigating deadly crash
Deadly ATV Crash
Woman killed in crash involving ATV
Amber Spradlin's murder is currently under investigation by Kentucky State Police.
Murder investigation sparks mistrust in Floyd County officials
Strong storms knock out power Saturday across the mountains

Latest News

Deadly ATV Crash
Coroner: One man killed in ATV crash
WYMT First Alert Weather Day
FIRST ALERT: Strong storms possible Sunday, severe weather likely Monday
Artists take the stage in Whitesburg to pay tribute to artist along the Country Music Highway.
Artists gather for concert honoring Country Music Highway music legends
Re-opening of Letcher County school damaged in July 2022 flood delayed