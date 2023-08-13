Two dead following Lee County crash

LEE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky State Police (KSP) Troopers are investigating a crash in Lee County that left two people dead.

Just before 9 p.m. on Saturday, troopers said they were called about a crash with possible entrapment on KY-52 west.

Following an investigation, officials said a 2006 Ford F-150, driven by Joshua Reed, was going west on KY-52.

Officials added Reed, 39, lost control of the truck, causing it to go over an embankment and overturn.

Reed and a passenger, 61-year-old Charles Dennis, were pronounced dead at the scene by the Lee County Deputy Coroner.

The investigation is ongoing.

