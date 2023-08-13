Softball tournament raises money for scholarship in honor of fallen West Virginia State Trooper

By Matt Lackritz
Published: Aug. 12, 2023 at 11:42 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
CHAPMANVILLE, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A softball field might not be the place you’d expect to find members of law enforcement, firefighters, and more.

However, on Saturday, dozens came out to a tournament in Chapmanville to honor West Virginia State Trooper Sgt. Cory Maynard and raise money for a scholarship in his name.

He was killed in the line of duty in June.

“For those of us that knew him well, that worked with him every day, he touched our lives in a way that will never be forgotten,” WVSP Sgt. Jamie Harris said.

The tournament was organized by Southern West Virginia Community and Technical College.

CEO Stacy Dingess said it’s amazing to see such passion in creating this scholarship.

“This is a way that we’ll not only remember Cory but we were also able to give back to our community through any first responder and their immediate family who might want to attend Southern West Virginia Community and Technical College,” Dingess said.

Starting the fourth game of the day, a special pinch hitter took the field.

“Our leadoff batter is the son of Sgt. Cory Maynard, Finn,” the announcer said. “Let’s give him a nice round of applause.”

“I know that to see this type of sport may be played as a tournament in his honor and to raise money for a scholarship in his name would be something else that I think would be truly special to him,” Harris said.

Dingess said they’re hoping to raise $50,000.

Anyone interested in donating can do so here.

