Re-opening of Letcher County school damaged in July 2022 flood delayed

WHITESBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - While most students in the Letcher County school system will return to class on Monday, students at two schools will get two more days off.

In a post on the Letcher County Public Schools Facebook page, district officials said West Whitesburg Elementary School, which has been closed since being damaged in the July 2022 flood, and Whitesburg Middle School will open on Wednesday, August 16th.

The post states: “We have all been anxiously awaiting the opening of West Whitesburg Elementary School, and I am pleased to announce that we have passed our inspections and teachers have been working diligently in their classrooms to prepare for students. However, we want to put the finishing touches on the space and have decided to push the start date for WWE and WMS until Wednesday, August 16.”

The middle school, which was also damaged in the flood after Christmas break, will stay closed because they share buses and facilities with the elementary school.

All other Letcher County schools will start back on schedule on Monday, August 14th.

