Re-opening of Letcher County school damaged in July 2022 flood delayed

(WYMT)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Aug. 12, 2023 at 8:56 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WHITESBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - While most students in the Letcher County school system will return to class on Monday, students at two schools will get two more days off.

In a post on the Letcher County Public Schools Facebook page, district officials said West Whitesburg Elementary School, which has been closed since being damaged in the July 2022 flood, and Whitesburg Middle School will open on Wednesday, August 16th.

The post states: “We have all been anxiously awaiting the opening of West Whitesburg Elementary School, and I am pleased to announce that we have passed our inspections and teachers have been working diligently in their classrooms to prepare for students. However, we want to put the finishing touches on the space and have decided to push the start date for WWE and WMS until Wednesday, August 16.”

The middle school, which was also damaged in the flood after Christmas break, will stay closed because they share buses and facilities with the elementary school.

All other Letcher County schools will start back on schedule on Monday, August 14th.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

.
Kentucky State Police investigating deadly crash
Gavel
Four Tennessee doctors convicted in drug trafficking and fraud case
Amber Spradlin's murder is currently under investigation by Kentucky State Police.
Murder investigation sparks mistrust in Floyd County officials
A Corbin man has been arrested for DUI after the Laurel County Sheriff's Office conducted a...
Corbin man arrested following traffic stop
Powell Co. Stolen Gas
Police: More than 300 gallons of gas stolen, reward offered for arrest

Latest News

Photo Courtesy: Laurel County Correctional Center
Man charged after police find him harassing drivers on Laurel County road
Strong storms knock out power Saturday across the mountains
Photo Courtesy: Lee County Sheriff's Department Facebook
Four arrested, drug house shut down in Lee County
Artists take the stage in Whitesburg to pay tribute to artist along the Country Music Highway.
Artists gather for concert honoring Country Music Highway music legends