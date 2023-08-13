New SKY park looks to beautify city, offer more activities for children

SOMERSET, Ky. (WYMT) - Fischer Fun Park 2 opened on Saturday, and it looks to offer family fun in Somerset.

Somerset Mayor Alan Keck said it is great to see both public and private agencies work for a good cause.

“A family came to me, the Fischer family, and they had $100,000 that they wanted to put towards it, which is great seed money for this park. So, then I went to work with our city council and they appropriated the money and we got it done. It’s a great example of what happens when we work together, when we pull our resources together, something special can happen,” he explained.

Keck said the community has asked for them to create more activities for families in the city.

“I’m just grateful that the community is sort of asking, demanding us to keep reaching, not to keep stale, a lot of communities can get stale and stagnant well, we want to keep moving forward and this is a great example of how we have done that,” he said.

The bright colors can be seen off of South Main Street, which is something Keck said was on purpose.

“The colors represent our city logo, that was intentional. As you mentioned, it is kind of a beautification project, it’s something that we think has enhanced this section of town and again, it’s just for families, good wholesome fun,” he said.

He added there are activities for anyone to participate in.

“We’re proud of this playground because it’s all inclusive, kids with handicaps or disabilities can still enjoy it. We’ve got a volleyball court right behind us, a splash pad, a little something for kids of all ages,” he explained.

Keck said this could not be possible without people in the community.

