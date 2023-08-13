Man charged after police find him harassing drivers on Laurel County road

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One Laurel County man is facing charges after police find him causing a disturbance for drivers.

It happened Friday morning on Highway 3434 just north of London.

Deputies with the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office were sent to the scene following reports the suspect, Michael Medlock, 42, of London, was waving his arms and screaming at cars when they drove by.

When police arrived, they found Medlock in the road and discovered he was under the influence. Deputies say when they tried to get him to leave, he was being belligerent and refused. We’re also told he struggled briefly with police when they took him into custody.

Medlock is charged with disorderly conduct, public intoxication, resisting arrest and menacing. He was taken to the Laurel County Correctional Center.

