Jenkins student wins big at world archery tournament

Jenkins 8th grader Kimber Collins practicing.
Jenkins 8th grader Kimber Collins practicing.(WYMT)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Aug. 12, 2023 at 10:00 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LETCHER COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A Letcher County eighth grader came home to the mountain this weekend as a world champion.

Kimber Collins competed in the National Archery Schools Program (NASP) IBO 3D Outdoor World Championship in West Virginia the past couple of days.

Angie Collins, Kimber’s mom and the archery coach at Jenkins Independent Schools, posted about the win on Facebook Saturday.

In the post, Collins said her daughter took top honors at the tournament and also came home as the 2023 NASP/IBO 3D 3 star challenge middle school champion in the women’s division.

You can find our previous coverage on Kimber here.

Congrats, Kimber!

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

.
Kentucky State Police investigating deadly crash
Gavel
Four Tennessee doctors convicted in drug trafficking and fraud case
Amber Spradlin's murder is currently under investigation by Kentucky State Police.
Murder investigation sparks mistrust in Floyd County officials
A Corbin man has been arrested for DUI after the Laurel County Sheriff's Office conducted a...
Corbin man arrested following traffic stop
Powell Co. Stolen Gas
Police: More than 300 gallons of gas stolen, reward offered for arrest

Latest News

A historical moment at Mammoth Cave National Park as an 1800′s stagecoach was returned.
Historic stagecoach restored and returned to Mammoth Cave National Park
Re-opening of Letcher County school damaged in July 2022 flood delayed
Photo Courtesy: Laurel County Correctional Center
Man charged after police find him harassing drivers on Laurel County road
Strong storms knock out power Saturday across the mountains