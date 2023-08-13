Jenkins student wins big at world archery tournament

LETCHER COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A Letcher County eighth grader came home to the mountain this weekend as a world champion.

Kimber Collins competed in the National Archery Schools Program (NASP) IBO 3D Outdoor World Championship in West Virginia the past couple of days.

Angie Collins, Kimber’s mom and the archery coach at Jenkins Independent Schools, posted about the win on Facebook Saturday.

In the post, Collins said her daughter took top honors at the tournament and also came home as the 2023 NASP/IBO 3D 3 star challenge middle school champion in the women’s division.

You can find our previous coverage on Kimber here.

Congrats, Kimber!

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.