Historic stagecoach restored and returned to Mammoth Cave National Park

A historical moment at Mammoth Cave National Park as an 1800′s stagecoach was returned.(Mason Fletcher)
By Mason Fletcher
Published: Aug. 12, 2023 at 9:47 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
CAVE CITY, Ky. (WBKO) - History was made at Mammoth Cave National Park on Saturday, August 12, as an 1800′s stagecoach was returned and restored.

Before Mammoth Cave was established as a national park in 1941, it was home to Kentuckians who used a horse-drawn stagecoach as their primary mode of transportation.

A stagecoach known to have traveled through the route of Cave City to Mammoth Cave has been restored and returned to its home at the park.

“The National Park Association took on this project in 2015,” said Bobby Bunnell, President of the Mammoth Cave National Park Association. “We took the remanence that we had left of the stagecoach, which had deteriorated, and had those restored. Today we are celebrating the stagecoach coming home.”

The five-year project was bigger than just the matter of restoration, but also finding a location to house the artifact.

“It took about 16-18 months to restore it,” said Bunnell. “Then it was just finding a place for it to be preserved, and put on display. There are not too many buildings that are built to accommodate an 1800′s stagecoach.”

The stagecoach was temporarily stored at the National Corvette Museum while the restorations took place. Restoration efforts included help from two Amish communities and cost around $50,000.

Now, it has found its’ home at Mammoth Cave National Park, where any visitor is welcome to visit the historical artifact.

“We just want it to be enjoyed by the public,” said Bunnell. “Again, this is the people’s park. My family was one of the 600 families displaced when this became a national park. This is a homecoming, not just for the stage code, but for the families that were displaced.”

