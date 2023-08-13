Four arrested, drug house shut down in Lee County

By Brandon Robinson
Published: Aug. 12, 2023 at 8:01 PM EDT
LEE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Police took down what they called a drug house Saturday afternoon in Lee County.

Officials with the sheriff’s office posted on the department’s Facebook page about the bust, sharing pictures of the scene, the evidence and even some of the suspects.

The location of the home was not given, but it appears to be a single-wide trailer.

Some of the items recovered at the home were a handgun, an unspecified amount of drugs and more than $200 in cash.

Deputies said in the post that four people, which based on the photos included in the post, look to be three men and a woman, were arrested in connection with the case on drug charges. They were not identified.

They were taken to the Three Forks Regional Detention Center in Beattyville.

