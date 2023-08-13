FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Tracking strong storm chances on Monday

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Isolated showers and storms are possible as we end the weekend, but we are tracking higher rain and storm chances by Monday. Some storms could be strong to severe.

Tonight Through Monday Night

Isolated showers and thunderstorms can not be ruled out into tonight. We stay partly to mostly cloudy. Low temperatures only fall into the upper-60s and lower-70s.

We are tracking scattered showers and storms on Monday, and some could be strong to severe. A Level 2 Slight risk is in place across the mountains. Models are indicating we could see two rounds of showers and storms: one in the morning and one in the evening. The morning round looks to be more of a heavy rain and straight-line wind threat.

The second round of showers and storms will be conditional. If the atmosphere can not destabilize after the first round, then our severe weather chance will decrease. If the sun returns and temperatures rebound by the afternoon, then we will face another risk of strong storms. Again, the main threats will be strong, straight-line winds and heavy rain. However, we can not rule out some large hail or a quick, spin-up tornado. Be sure to stay weather aware. Highs on Monday top out in the mid-80s.

Severe Weather Outlook (Monday) (WYMT Weather)

Into Monday night, lingering showers and thunderstorms will be possible, but we are tracking some drier air by late Monday and early Tuesday. Overnight lows fall into the mid-60s.

Taste of Fall

A stray shower will be possible on Tuesday, but most of the region looks dry and partly cloudy. The big story will be a cooler, drier airmass settling into the region. Temperatures top out in the upper-70s with lower humidity levels. Overnight lows fall into the upper-50s by Wednesday morning.

Another beautiful day is on tap for Wednesday. We remain dry under a mix of Sun and clouds. Highs remain below average. We top out in the upper-70s, and lows fall into the lower-60s.

Another Round of Heat

In the long term, we are tracking another ridge of high pressure. What does that mean? It means lower rain chances and increasing temperatures.

We look to stay dry on Thursday and Friday under a mix of Sun and clouds. Temperatures top out in the mid-80s, while lows bottom out in the mid-60s.

By this upcoming weekend, the heat really looks to crank up as we remain mostly dry.

Highs on Saturday and Sunday could reach the upper-80s and lower-90s under a mix of Sun and clouds. Lows fall into the upper-60s and lower-70s on both days.

