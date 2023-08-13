Family says Officer Nick Wilt is doing well at home working to achieve goals

Officer Nick Wilt
Officer Nick Wilt(LMPD)
By Julia Huffman
Published: Aug. 13, 2023 at 11:02 AM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The family of Officer Nick Wilt shared an update on his recovery after being home for two weeks.

They said he has been doing well and is enjoying being at home.

“We still have a lot of work to do, but he is getting there,” the family shared.

(Story continues below)

Wilt continues his outpatient therapy, creating goals and working to achieve them.

“I am so grateful to be typing Nick and Home,” the update said. “I am saying that because back in April and May we didn’t know what the outcome was going to be, but thankfully by the grace of God, Nick is a miracle and works to improve every day.”

The family expressed their gratitude for the community’s support and the success of Wilt Week.

“It was so amazing to see everyone out at each event showing their support for Nick,” the family said. “Thank you to all the organizers and to the community for making Wilt Week a successful week. We will forever be grateful for the generous community support.”

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gavel
Four Tennessee doctors convicted in drug trafficking and fraud case
.
Kentucky State Police investigating deadly crash
Deadly ATV Crash
Woman killed in crash involving ATV
Amber Spradlin's murder is currently under investigation by Kentucky State Police.
Murder investigation sparks mistrust in Floyd County officials
Strong storms knock out power Saturday across the mountains

Latest News

How parents can manage ‘back-to-school’ stressors
How parents can manage ‘back-to-school’ stressors
UK Move-in
UK Big Blue Move-in Kicks off This Weekend
Students are excited for a new school year as they return to campus at Alice Lloyd College
Students move in at Alice Lloyd College
Deadly ATV Crash
Coroner: One man killed in ATV crash
.
Two dead following Lee County crash