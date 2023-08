MARTIN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One man was killed after an ATV crash in Martin County.

Officials said William Villon, 29, crashed on Emily Creek Road early Sunday morning.

Martin County Coroner Chris Todd said he got the call around 5 a.m.

Villon was taken to the medical examiner’s office in Frankfort for an autopsy.

The crash is under investigation.

